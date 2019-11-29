International Development News
London mayor praises "breath-taking heroism" of public during knife rampage

Ordinary Londoners demonstrated "breath-taking heroism" in disarming a knife-wielding attacker who injured several people in Friday's incident at London Bridge, mayor Sadiq Khan said. "What's remarkable about the images we've seen is the breath-taking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger not knowing what confronted them," Khan told reporters, adding that man had been wearing a fake bomb.

"Members of the public didn't realise at the time that was a hoax device, and they really are the best of us," Khan added.

