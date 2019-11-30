International Development News
Development News Edition

Guatemala to try more former top military officials for Maya genocide

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 08:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 08:08 IST
Guatemala to try more former top military officials for Maya genocide

Guatemala's human rights prosecutor on Friday indicted another former top military official for genocide and crimes against humanity committed during the bloodiest phase of the Central American country's 36-year civil war.

A military operations chief under deceased Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt, Luis Enrique Mendoza Garcia will be tried in March for his role in an operation in the early 1980s that killed at least 1,771 Maya Ixil and displaced thousands. Judge Jimmy Bremer on Friday formally received the charges the prosecutors presented against the 76-year-old in a court in Guatemala City.

Mendoza Garcia is the fourth top military official facing justice in less than a week after Benedicto Lucas Garcia, Manuel Callejas and Cesar Noguera were indicted in a separate case of genocide against the same community. "I was not the one who ruled," Mendoza Garcia said in a declaration given by video conference, adding that he had had no means to plan or carry out such an operation. Reuters was unable to contact the accused, all of whom have denied the allegations.

Mendoza Garcia was captured six months ago after having been on the run since 2011. Guatemala's human rights prosecutor said there were more victims and witnesses who could testify against him than in other processes. Former military intelligence chief Jose Mauricio Rodriguez was acquitted last year of charges of genocide and crimes against humanity after the court said it had insufficient evidence.

During the civil war, from 1960 to 1996, an estimated 200,000 mostly Mayan civilians were killed and another 45,000 went missing. Rios Montt, who ruled during the war's bloodiest phase, between 1982 and 1983, died in April last year. At that time, he was facing renewed charges after his conviction for genocide and crimes against humanity was overturned.

Lucas Garcia is the brother of former president Romeo Lucas Garcia. Guatemala's human rights prosecutor accuses him of having planned one of the operations in the Maya Ixil region some 225km northwest of the capital. Separately on Friday, Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Giammattei regretted the decision of a Swiss court to uphold a 15-year prison sentence for Swiss-Guatemalan Erwin Sperisen for his role in a 2006 prison operation.

Giammattei himself faced accusations of human rights violations for the same incident, during which seven prisoners but no government officials died; he was later exonerated for lack of evidence. "An act of injustice," Giammattei said. "I would have liked to testify in the case." Sperisen's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment but told local media they would take the case to the European Court of Human Rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bucharest set for Euro 2020 draw as tournament enters new territory

Bucharest, Nov 30 AFP Bucharest hosts the draw for Euro 2020 on Saturday with the fates of World Cup holders France and reigning European champions Portugal providing the greatest interest just over six months before the start of what is a ...

Seven killed, 15 injured after van falls off bridge at Dhule in north Maharashtra: Police.

Seven killed, 15 injured after van falls off bridge at Dhule in north Maharashtra Police....

Guardiola wants to stay at Man City beyond 2021

Manchester, Nov 30 AFP Pep Guardiola is interested in staying as Manchester City manager beyond the length of his current contract with the Premier League champions, which is due to expire next summer. The 48-year-old is already on course t...

Arteta free to make his own career choices, says Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester, Nov 30 AFP Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his assistant coach and close friend Mikel Arteta is free to consider other job opportunities should they come his way after Arsenal sacked Unai Emery. The former Premier League star h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019