International Development News
Development News Edition

United States asks UK to extradite ex-Autonomy boss Lynch from UK

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 00:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 00:11 IST
United States asks UK to extradite ex-Autonomy boss Lynch from UK
Image Credit: Flickr

The United States has formally requested the extradition of Michael Lynch, the British tech billionaire who sold his company to Hewlett Packard (HP) in an ill-fated $11.1 billion deal, to face charges including securities fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy. The U.S. embassy in London submitted the extradition request on Nov. 21 for Lynch to stand trial in the United States, according to a court filing dated Dec. 1.

Lynch, once hailed as Britain's answer to Bill Gates is currently battling the American IT giant in London's High Court. HP is seeking damages of $5 billion from Lynch and his former chief financial officer Sushovan Hussain, alleging that they inflated the value of their data firm before selling it.

Lynch has denied the accusations, saying HP mismanaged the acquisition. He is counter-suing for loss and damages. Lynch has been indicted in San Francisco on 17 counts including wire fraud, conspiracy and securities fraud, which carries a maximum term of 25 years in prison.

A spokesman for Lynch said at the time that the charges were "baseless and egregious". Hussain was sentenced in San Francisco in May to five years in prison, fined $4 million and ordered to forfeit $6.1 million after being convicted on 16 counts of wire fraud, securities fraud, and conspiracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

China's accuses UN rights chief of 'inappropriate' interference

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Penguins' Dumoulin out 8 weeks following ankle surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin is expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks following surgery Sunday to repair lacerated tendons in his left ankle, the team announced Sunday. The seven-year veteran was injured during the firs...

Saudi Arabia releases 11 people questioned over foreign ties -official

Saudi Arabian authorities have released 11 citizens who were detained for several days last month for questioning over suspected links to foreign entities, a Saudi official told Reuters. The new wave of detentions came as the kingdom assume...

UPDATE 1-Mexico growth has disappointed, but wealth is better distributed -president

Mexican economic growth has fallen short of expectations this year, but wealth is now more evenly distributed in the country, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday.Lopez Obrador, a veteran leftist, was speaking on the first a...

At least 24 killed in Tunisia bus crash

At least 24 Tunisians were killed on Sunday after a bus crashed during an excursion in the northern town of Amdoun, the health ministry said. The bus veered off a winding road when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp turn and crashed to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019