Delhi court grants bail to Ratul Puri in AgustaWestland money laundering case
A Delhi court Monday granted bail to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in AgustaWestland money laundering case.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted bail to Puri on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of like amount. PTI UK SA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ratul Puri
- Delhi
- Kamal Nath
- AgustaWestland
- Madhya Pradesh
ALSO READ
Fire at shoe factory in Delhi, two feared trapped
Cong can't be considered competitor in upcoming Delhi polls: Sanjay Singh
Court issues notice to ED on Ratul Puri's bail plea
Delhi CM sees 'very strong correlation' between stubble burning and spike in air pollution
74% parents in Delhi-NCR want annual scheduled "smog break" in schools: Survey