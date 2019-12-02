Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC extends protection from arrest to Navlakha till Dec 6

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:04 IST
HC extends protection from arrest to Navlakha till Dec 6

The Bombay High Court on Monday extended civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha's interim protection from arrest till Friday in the Koregaon Bhima caste violence case. An FIR was lodged against Navlakha and others in January 2018 after the Elgar Parishad held on December 31, 2017 allegedly triggered violence at Koregaon Bhima in Pune district the next day.

Navlakha and the other accused were booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code. As the matter came up for hearing on Monday, his counsel Yug Chaudhary told the court he needed time to file a reply as he received the police's affidavit in response to Navlakha's pre-arrest bail plea on Monday itself.

Justice P D Naik then posted the matter for hearing on December 6, and extended interim relief granted to Navlakha till the next date of hearing. In September, a division bench of the high court had refused to quash the case against Navlakha, following which he had approached the Supreme Court.

The apex court, while extending the interim protection till November 12, had directed Navlakha to approach the concerned sessions court in Pune seeking pre-arrest bail. On November 12, the Pune sessions court had rejected Navlakha's anticipatory bail plea and also refused to extend the protection granted to him by the apex court, after which he moved HC on November 13..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian scientists present ancient puppy found in permafrost

Yakutsk Russia, Dec 2 AP Russian scientists have shown off a prehistoric puppy, believed to be 18,000 years old, found in permafrost in the countrys Far East. Discovered last year in a lump of frozen mud near the city of Yakutsk, the puppy ...

Cambodian opposition leader to face trial

Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha will face trial on treason charges after investigators found enough evidence to proceed with the case, a court said on Monday.Kem Sokha was arrested in 2017 and his opposition Cambodia National Rescue P...

17 killed as wall collapses in TN village following rains

In a major rain-related incident in Tamil Nadu, at least 17 people, including ten women and two children, were killed in their sleep when a wall came down crashing on a row of houses at a village near here on Monday, police said. A portion...

Former Lalit Kala Akademi secy to refund nearly Rs 40L withdrawn as higher pay: Centre to HC

The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that a former secretary of Lalit Kala Akademi, who was accused of financial irregularities and retired in 2017, is liable to refund nearly Rs 40 lakh for withdrawing higher pay without government app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019