Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-U.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 02:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 02:23 IST
UPDATE 6-U.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus
Image Credit: ANI

The World Trade Organization on Monday rejected European Union claims that it no longer provides subsidies to planemaker Airbus, prompting the United States to say it could increase retaliatory tariffs on a wider range of European goods. A new compliance report from the Geneva trade watchdog found that the Airbus A380 and A350 jetliners continue to be subsidized as a result of past European government loans.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the decision affirmed that European subsidies to Airbus continued to harm the U.S. aerospace industry, and strong action was required to eliminate such market-distorting subsidies. It was the latest salvo in a record transatlantic trade dispute involving mutual claims of illegal aircraft subsidies, which comes to a head at a time of rising global trade tensions and has grabbed the attention of financial markets this year.

The United States was in October awarded the right to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of annual EU imports in its case against Airbus. It went ahead with partial tariffs on most Airbus jets and products from cheese to olives and single-malt whisky. A decision on retaliation rights for the EU in a parallel case on aid for Boeing is due next year.

Officials on both sides have expressed support for a negotiated settlement while accusing the other of failing to take the prospect of a negotiated solution seriously. In Monday's finding, a three-person panel rejected EU claims that a recent decision by Airbus to stop producing the slow-selling A380 meant the giant airliner could no longer be seen as a threat to Boeing, whose competing 747 is also out of fashion.

While the WTO no longer faulted Airbus for causing lost sales to Boeing with the A380, which is no longer marketed, it ruled that the superjumbo would cause market-share damage to Boeing for as long as it is produced and delivered. Airbus plans to shut production in mid-2021.

The WTO appeared to strengthen findings against the A350, saying it had both cost sales and damaged Boeing's market-share prospects - a process called impedance - in the busier twin-engined long-haul market where Boeing offers its 787 Dreamliner. A previous WTO ruling had focused only on lost sales.

The latest report put the world's largest corporate trade dispute squarely on the agenda for new EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, who started his term on Sunday. The Commission said the new findings contained serious legal errors and that it would consider its next steps, including a possible appeal, while seeking an accord with the United States.

USTR, which imposed tariffs of 10% on large civil EU aircraft and 25% on the selected farm and other products in October, said it would look at raising tariff rates and subjecting additional EU products to the tariffs. It gave no immediate details on the size of the possible increases, or which products could be added to the current list.

APPEALS DILEMMA

As so often following the dozens of rulings in the 15-year-old trade case, Airbus and Boeing were left starkly at odds. Boeing claimed a complete loss for its European rival Airbus, which it said continued to harm the U.S. aerospace industry by receiving billions of euros in illegal aid.

Airbus said the WTO's decision to drop previous references to the A380 causing lost sales to Boeing meant the United States should slash its authorized tariffs by $2 billion to $5.5 billion. U.S. sources said only full compliance or a political settlement - which is widely seen as remote amid fragile economic ties - could legally cancel WTO approval for tariffs.

USTR made no mention of any downward revision in its statement. European executives warned against a "lose-lose" trade war.

Both sides can appeal the latest finding but do so could place the WTO in the uncertain legal territory, experts said. The WTO Appellate Body will cease to function after Dec. 10 due to U.S. blocking of new appointments, leaving a tight deadline to challenge Monday's ruling.

Any appeals launched after that date risk falling into a legal void, while it remains unclear whether the body will be allowed to rule on appeals filed before then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

US urges Iraq to probe 'abhorrent' killings of protesters

The United States has urged Iraq to probe the abhorrent killing of protesters, condemning what it called excessive force in the flashpoint southern city of Nasiriyah.The use of excessive force over the weekend in Nasiriyah was shocking and ...

Tunisia's police and demonstrators clash in third night of protests

Clashes erupted on Monday between protesters and Tunisian police who fired tear gas to disperse them in the southern town of Jelma, the third consecutive night of protest against poverty and lack of opportunity, witnesses said. Protests beg...

Trump in London for NATO summit amid election race

US President Donald Trump landed in Britain ahead of the NATO summit, arriving in London just 10 days before a crucial general election.En route, Trump boasted that he had convinced European allies to boost their defense spending, tweeting ...

North Carolina panel of judges rule in favor of new congressional map

A panel of judges in North Carolina ruled on Monday that a new congressional map approved by lawmakers last month will be used for the states 2020 primaries, saying there was not enough time to determine whether it was a form of partisan ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019