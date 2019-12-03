Left Menu
Development News Edition

No coercive step against WB Cong leader, HC to police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:35 IST
No coercive step against WB Cong leader, HC to police

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal police not to take any coercive step against state Congress leader Sanmoy Bandopadhyay, whose arrest in October for allegedly spreading false information had created a political furore. Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya also directed the police to preserve video footage of his arrest from his residence and incarceration at Khardah police station in North 24 Parganas district.

The court directed the police not to take any coercive step against Bandopadhyay, a Congress spokesman in West Bengal, on the basis of the FIR against him till further orders. Bandopadhyay had moved the high court seeking quashing of the FIR against him, claiming that it was based on trumped-up charges as he had earned the wrath of the ruling party for his writings. He also alleged that he was subjected to physical torture at the Khardah police station on the night of his arrest.

Bandopadhyay, who claimed to be a freelance journalist, was booked under Information Technology Act, 2000 for allegedly spreading false information and various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) accusing him of forgery, defamation, intentional insult and intent to cause alarm to the public. The court posted the matter for further hearing in January again.

Bandopadhyay, who was arrested by Purulia district cyber crime police station for alleged violation of Cyber Crime Act on October 17, was granted bail by a court there after three days. Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had accused the police of arresting Bandopadhyay for circulating posts critical of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Bandopadhyay's arrest is a classic example of intolerance of the highest order, Chowdhury had alleged. Reacting to the allegations, senior TMC leader and party chief whip in state Assembly, Nirmal Ghosh had said Bandopadhyay was arrested as there were several criminal charges against him and claimed that it had nothing to do with criticism of the state government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

"Indiana Jones" scientists collect seeds in wild for climate change fight

Braving perils from blood-sucking leeches to tigers and using transport as basic as elephants, scientists have journeyed like Indiana Jones to remote locations to collect wild cousins of crop seeds in a project to help tackle climate change...

Countries need to act against climate change and safeguard health: WHO

Protecting peoples health from climate change dangers such as heat stress, storms, and tsunamis has never been more important, yet most countries are doing too little about it, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday.In its first ...

Danish PM suggests increasing Arctic surveillance in response to Russian activity

The Danish government aims to increase military surveillance of the Arctic sea and airspace in response to increased Russian activity in the region, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said ahead of a NATO summit. We see increasing Russian pre...

Never gave assurance to Parliament about providing jobs to Jet Airways' employees: Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has clarified that he did not give any assurance regarding employment of Jet Airways employees during Parliament proceedings in July. The minister was replying to an allegation by AAP Rajya Sabha M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019