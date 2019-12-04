U.S. House passes Uighur bill; vote likely to heighten U.S.-China tensions

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly backed legislation on Tuesday that would require the Trump administration to toughen its response to China's crackdown on its Uighur Muslim minority.

The 407 to 1 vote was likely to increase tensions with Beijing, even though the measure is several steps from becoming law. It must still pass the U.S. Senate and then be sent to the White House for President Donald Trump to sign into law or veto.

