Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia restricts medical transfer of refugees from Pacific camps

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 06:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 06:45 IST
Australia restricts medical transfer of refugees from Pacific camps
Image Credit: Pexels

Australia on Wednesday removed the right of doctors to order sick asylum seekers be evacuated from two remote Pacific detention centers for medical treatment, a repeal that opponents said risks the lives of refugees.

Under Australia's controversial immigration policy, asylum seekers intercepted at sea are sent to camps in Papua New Guinea and Nauru. They can never set foot in Australia, even if they are found to be refugees. But in February, Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal-National coalition became the first government to lose a vote in Australia's lower house since 1941 when independent lawmakers and the opposition joined forces to give doctors the right to order sick asylum seekers be sent to Australia if they required medical care.

After securing re-election in May, Morrison said his government would seek to repeal the legislation, though he needed the support of independent lawmakers as the coalition does not enjoy a majority in Australia's upper house Senate. After weeks of negotiations, the repeal legislation passed Australia's Senate by 37 votes to 35.

"You can take advice from doctors, but doctors aren't elected. They aren't accountable to the public," independent lawmaker Jacqui Lambie, who cast the decisive vote, told the Senate. Around 500 men and woman remain on the two island centers, many of whom are suffering mental health issues after more than six years in detention, aid organizations have said.

The United Nations has repeatedly criticized Australia's remote detention centers, insisting they lack adequate medical and mental health care. "We are returning the very dark days when the fate of refugees will rest in the hands of politicians who have made their mission to deprive them of adequate medical care," said Refugee Action Coalition Sydney spokesman Ian Rintoul.

Morrison has previously said Canberra has provided significant medical aid to ensure asylum seekers are given appropriate care, and those unable to get necessary treatment can then be sent to Australia if the minister for home affairs approves it. As a result, Morrison has argued the medical evacuation legislation is unnecessary and undermines Canberra's border policy, designed to discourage asylum seekers from undertaking dangerous sea voyages to Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Nunes, top intelligence panel Republican, had frequent contact with Giuliani, call records show

U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, often spoke to Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, as Giuliani peddled unproven allegations at the heart of the Trump impeachment i...

US Congresses passes Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act

The United States Congress has passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which among other things, proposes that America redirects resources to address the mass internment of over 1,000,000 Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Chi...

Soccer-Australia drawn in Argentina's group at Copa America

Australia were drawn in Argentinas group for the 2020 Copa America on Tuesday while Asian champions Qatar will face Colombia and holders Brazil. The 12-team tournament, which runs from June 12 to July 12, includes all 10 teams from South Am...

UN peacekeepers continue to patrol following violence in South Sudan

Peacekeepers have been sent to the northern Lakes region in South Sudan in a bid to deter further violence between communities there, the UN Mission in the country, UNMISS, said on Tuesday.The 75 Nepalese blue helmets have been temporarily ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019