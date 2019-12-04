Notice to Centre on plea against revelation of Hyderabad rape victim's identity by media

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Centre on a plea against revelation of identity of the Hyderabad rape victim by certain media houses. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the Centre, the governments of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, as well as some media houses and social networking platforms on the petition.

The plea has sought initiation of appropriate proceedings against the media houses and individuals who have allegedly revealed the identity of the rape victim, which is an offence under the law. The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 16.

Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code makes disclosure of identity of victim of certain offences, including rape, punishable with imprisonment of a term that may extend to two years and a fine.

