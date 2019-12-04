Non-disclosure of cases: Fadnavis seeks exemption from

Left Menu
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday sought exemption from appearance before a Nagpur court in connection with a case where he is accused of concealing information about two criminal matters against him in election affidavit. Nagpur Police last week delivered summons, issued by a magistrate's court here, to Fadnavis in connection with the case.

Fadnavis' counsel Uday Dable on Wednesday prayed before the magistrate's court here to allow exemption to the BJP leader from appearance in the case. He said Fadnavis could not be present in court due to personal unavoidable work.

However, city-based lawyer Satish Uke, who earlier filed an application in the court seeking that criminal proceedings be initiated against Fadnavis, asked the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against the accused. Fadnavis is an MLA from Nagpur.

On November 1, the magistrate's court restored Uke's application seeking criminal proceedings against the BJP leader for alleged non-disclosure. The Bombay High Court had upheld the lower court's earlier order dismissing Uke's plea.

But the Supreme Court, on October 1, directed the magistrate's court to go ahead with the application filed by Uke. The magistrate's court on November 4 said the case would be held as a summary criminal case, and issued notice.

Cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998, but charges were not framed in both the matters. Uke alleged that Fadnavis did not disclose this information in his election affidavits..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

