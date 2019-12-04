Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong government tops up stimulus with extra HK$4 bln

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong government tops up stimulus with extra HK$4 bln
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong's government pledged HK$4 billion ($511 million) on Wednesday in new relief measures to help bolster an economy battered by months of protests that have eroded business confidence in the Asian financial hub. The latest boost brings the government's total pledged amount of relief to HK$25 billion ($3.2 billion). It remains to be seen whether that will be enough to help the economy, reeling from a drop-off in tourism and a record decline in retail sales.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday urged the government to deliver "significantly" more fiscal stimulus to address the downturn and longer-term structural issues such as insufficient housing and income inequality. "During an economic downturn, supporting employment is the number one priority of the government," Financial Secretary Paul Chan said as he announced the package.

Chan described the measures as mainly aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses, in order to safeguard jobs. He told reporters that the anti-Beijing demonstrations had hurt international investor confidence in the China-ruled city. Business activity in Hong Kong contracted at the fastest pace in 21 years in November, dragged down by the protests and softening global demand, an IHS Markit survey showed on Wednesday.

Asia's largest distributor of luxury brands, the Blubell group, has appealed to Hong Kong landlords to scrap the base rent in shopping malls, saying a slump in tourist spending will push even more retailers out of business. Hong Kong recorded its largest-ever retail collapse in October, with sales dropping 24.3 percent to HK$30.1 billion, the government said Monday.

Sparked by a controversial and since-withdrawn extradition bill, the protests have swelled into broader calls for greater democratic freedoms. Those who have joined the pro-democracy demonstrations accuse China of increasingly interfering in freedoms promised to the former British colony when it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. ($1 = 7.8249 Hong Kong dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

India is a Hindu Rashtra, says BJP MP Ravi Kishan

BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Wednesday said that India is a Hindu Rashtra since the community accounts for about 100 crore of the countrys total population. The population of Hindus is 100 crore. So obviously India is a Hindu Rashtra. There are so...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

NATO leaders gathered at a golf resort near London on Wednesday for a summit acrimonious even by the standards of the Trump era, aiming to tackle disagreements over spending, future threats including China, and Turkeys role in the alliance....

WRAPUP 4-China warns U.S. over Uighur bill, raising doubts over early trade deal

China warned on Wednesday that the U.S. House of Representatives bill calling for a tougher U.S. response to Beijings treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority will impact bilateral cooperation, clouding prospects for a near-term deal to end ...

Man gets life term for raping minor in Kota

A Rajasthan court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him for raping a 14-year-old girl two years ago. The POCSO court in Kota on Tuesday also sent the mans accomplice to jail for three years and fine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019