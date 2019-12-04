Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia pledges a response to Germany's 'unfriendly' diplomatic expulsions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 17:26 IST
Russia pledges a response to Germany's 'unfriendly' diplomatic expulsions

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday promised it would respond to Germany's expulsion of two Russian diplomats, a move it called unfriendly and unfounded, Russian news agencies reported. Germany earlier on Wednesday said it was expelling two diplomats at the Russian embassy in Berlin over what it said was Moscow's refusal to cooperate in the investigation of a murder where German prosecutors suspect Russian or Chechen involvement.

Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, who had previously fought alongside anti-Moscow separatists in Chechnya, was shot twice in the head in a central Berlin park in August as he was heading to a mosque. The Kremlin has denied any Russian government involvement.

Dmitry Novikov, a senior Russian lawmaker, said he thought Moscow would respond in kind to the German expulsions, the RIA news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia announced US$ 310.3 billion school funding in a decade

Australian government has announced a budgetary allocation of US21.4 billion in this years budget and US 310.3 billion budgetary provision for schools in the next decade.We are providing record funding for schools. A record 21.4b in this ye...

Top Czech attorney rules PM Babis's fraud investigation to continue

The top Czech state attorney has ruled that Prime Minister Andrej Babis will be further investigated for fraud in receiving European Union subsidies, reversing an earlier decision to drop the case, the attorney said on Wednesday.Babis, a bi...

China summons U.S. embassy official over Uighur bill

China summoned a representative of the U.S. embassy on Wednesday to protest against a U.S. House of Representatives bill about Beijings treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority, state television reported.Vice Foreign Minister Qin Gang made s...

Saudi Arabia greatly values India's support to Palestinian people: Saudi envoy

Saudi Arabia greatly values Indias support to the Palestinian people to regain their legitimate rights which was reiterated by a recent message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019