Lebanon house speaker said efforts to form govt very positive as of Tuesday -MP Bazzi

Lebanon's House Speaker Nabih Berri said that efforts to form a new government had been very positive as of Tuesday evening, according to MP Ali Bazzi speaking on Wednesday.

Talks aimed at naming a new prime minister appeared to receive a blow on Wednesday after three former prime ministers issued a statement criticising the process so far as violating the constitution.

