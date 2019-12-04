Left Menu
Lebanon house speaker said efforts to form govt very positive as of Tuesday -MP Bazzi

Lebanon's House Speaker Nabih Berri said that efforts to form a new government had been very positive as of Tuesday evening, according to MP Ali Bazzi speaking on Wednesday.

Talks aimed at naming a new prime minister appeared to receive a blow on Wednesday after three former prime ministers issued a statement criticising the process so far as violating the constitution.

