Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC declines to interfere with bail of an accused in RFL scam

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:50 IST
HC declines to interfere with bail of an accused in RFL scam

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to issue any direction modifying the interim bail granted to one of the five accused in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds from Religare Finvest Ltd. Justice Anu Malhotra declined to modify the interim bail granted to Anil Saxena, a former senior official of the company, to attend his niece' marriage ceremonies and disposed of RFL's plea challenging it.

The high court instead asked Saxena, represented by advocate Sakshi Agarwal, to surrender on December 10, when his interim bail expires. It also directed him to appear before the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on December 6, December 8 and December 9 at 6.30 pm.

RFL also challenged the interim bail granted to another accused, Kavi Arora, and the high court issued notice to Delhi Police asking it to file a status report by Thursday in the matter. Saxena, on November 30, was granted interim bail by a sessions court to attend and participate in the ceremonies in connection with his niece' wedding on December 7.

Arora was granted interim bail by the same sessions court to take care of his ailing aunt and his relief expires on December 7. RFL, which had lodged the complaint with EOW, alleged that the sessions court in question was granting interim bails to most of the accused in the case even though a metropolitan court had observed that there were serious charges against them.

The company said the interim bail orders did not indicate any application of mind and were of the same standard form. It contended that in both instances, the regular bail plea of the accused was pending and instead of pressing that they have adopted a "new modus operandi" to seek interim bail on "humanitarian grounds".

It claimed that the accused were influential persons and while on bail there was a possibility they could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses. The company said if the wedding of Saxena's niece was on December 7, then there was no need to grant bail till December 10 or in the alternative he should have been allowed to attend the ceremonies only in the custody of police officials.

The high court did not agree with the RFL's contention, saying "there is not a whisper or a averment (in the petition) to indicate that respondent 2 (Saxena) has transgressed the bail conditions and tampered or influenced witnesses". After directing him to appear before the EOW on the three dates, the high court disposed of the petition against him.

Apart from Arora and Saxena, the other accused in the case are Sunil Godhwani -- former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) -- as well as Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder -- who were earlier promoters of REL. According to the Enforcement Directorate, both the brothers, along with others, transferred an amount of about Rs 1,000 crore to various persons from entities linked to the corporate loan book and finally, the money was siphoned off.

The agency started its investigation in the matter on the basis of a case lodged by the Delhi Police. Malvinder, Shivinder, Godhwani, Arora and Saxena were arrested by EOW for allegedly diverting the money and investing in other companies.

The EOW registered an FIR in March after it received a complaint from RFL's Manpreet Suri against Shivinder, Godhwani and others, alleging that loans were taken by them while managing the firm but the money was invested in other companies. "They put RFL in a poor financial condition by disbursing loans to companies with no financial standing and controlled by them. The companies to which the loans were disbursed willfully defaulted in repayments and caused a loss to RFL to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore," the police had alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

South Koreas Olympic committee plans to buy radiation detectors and ship homegrown ingredients to Japan for its athletes at the Tokyo Games because of worries local food may be contaminated by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.OLYMPICS-IO...

Thousands of animals sacrificed in Nepal Hindu ritual amid outcry

Tens of thousands of devout Hindus thronged a temple in southern Nepal where thousands of animals and birds were sacrificed this week, amid an outcry from animal rights activists who said the ritual was a cruel and gruesome spectacle.The ce...

N.Korea's army chief disappointed by Trump comments, warns against force: KCNA

North Koreas army chief said he was disappointed by U.S. President Donald Trumps suggestion of using military force against Pyongyang, and warned that any strike would meet a quick response, state media reported on Wednesday. Pak Jong Chon,...

WHO lays a firm foundation for globalization efforts of AYUSH systems

The three-day meeting organized by the World Health Organisation WHO with the support of the Ministry of AYUSH at Jamnagar to review the draft documents on Terminologies of Ayurveda, Unani Siddha has laid a firm foundation for the globaliz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019