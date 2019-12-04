Left Menu
Poland's Duda says Turkey's views must be acknowledged in NATO

  London
  Updated: 04-12-2019 22:23 IST
  Created: 04-12-2019 22:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Turkey's point of view must be acknowledged in NATO debates, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday, after Turkey agreed to back a defence plan for the Baltics and Poland on Wednesday at the NATO summit near London. Duda also said that while Poland disagreed with Russia on some things and some Russian actions were unacceptable, the countries were neighbours.

The West has made Russian deterrence a more pressing priority since Moscow annexed Crimea from Poland's eastern neighbour Ukraine in 2014.

