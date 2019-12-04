Poland's Duda says Turkey's views must be acknowledged in NATO
Turkey's point of view must be acknowledged in NATO debates, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday, after Turkey agreed to back a defence plan for the Baltics and Poland on Wednesday at the NATO summit near London. Duda also said that while Poland disagreed with Russia on some things and some Russian actions were unacceptable, the countries were neighbours.
The West has made Russian deterrence a more pressing priority since Moscow annexed Crimea from Poland's eastern neighbour Ukraine in 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif leaves for London for his medical treatment: family members
Convicted ex-PM Sharif leaves Pakistan for medical treatment in London
Russian court rejects appeal by ex-U.S. Marine held on spying charges - Ifax
Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif leaves for London for medical treatment
UPDATE 1-Erdogan says he told Trump Turkey will not give up Russian S-400s