Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian court blames penny pinching for falsified bridge checks at Atlantia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 01:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 01:17 IST
Italian court blames penny pinching for falsified bridge checks at Atlantia

An Italian court in Genoa found that motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia applied pressure on officials at a sister maintenance firm to falsify safety reports for several bridges to save money for parent company Atlantia .

In a court document seen by Reuters, three judges said for the first time that the pressure to cut costs had guided the thinking of several employees of both Autostrade and maintenance company SPEA when producing the reports. They did not find any evidence of wrongdoing by executives at Atlantia, the group which controls both Autostrade and SPEA.

A spokesman for Atlantia and Autostrade declined to comment on the issue. Atlantia in the past has referred to previous statements issued by Autostrade saying there were no safety problems at its viaducts, which had also been inspected by an external maintenance company. A spokeswoman for SPEA also declined to comment.

Autostrade says on its website that it spent 5.43 billion euros on maintenance in the 2000-2018 period, approximately 196 million euros more than it had promised to spend in its concession agreement with Italy's transport ministry. The court finding could give more ammunition to Italy's ruling coalition party 5-Star Movement, which has been demanding that Atlantia be stripped of its lucrative motorway concessions after 43 people were killed in the collapse of a Genoa motorway bridge operated by Autostrade last year.

5-Star has long accused Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton family, and its two subsidiaries of neglecting to maintain the motorway network they manage. Prosecutors are investigating the reasons behind the bridge collapse and have also opened a second inquiry into safety reports for other bridges operated by the group.

"Aspi and SPEA -- linked to the Atlantia group and therefore sharing the interests of the parent company -- appear to be focused on a logic of saving on maintenance costs to convey the impression of an efficient network," the court said in the document, citing police wiretaps of people under investigation. This allowed the two companies to avoid significant maintenance investments and the risk that government agencies supervising the motorway network could close down roads out of fear the infrastructure was not safe, it said.

(Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Under Pichai, Alphabet's moonshot projects may face more scrutiny

Alphabets leadership change has some investors hoping that the owner of Google will take a hard look at the cash-burning ventures championed by its founders. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced on Tuesday they were stepp...

Birdcages and pearls galore at Chanel's craft-heavy fashion show

Chanel turned little gilded birdcages into handbags on the catwalk in Paris on Wednesday, at an annual Metier DArt fashion showcase of its most intricate craftwork that also included lacy creations and shiny tweed suits.The French couture h...

Reports: Phillies sign P Wheeler to five-year, $100M-plus deal

The Philadelphia Phillies signed right-hander Zack Wheeler to a five-year deal worth in excess of 100 million, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The 29-year-old free agent will remain in the National League East after posting an 11-8 rec...

Greece "registers disagreement" with Libya-Turkey maritime accord

Greece said on Wednesday it opposed an accord reached by Turkey and Libya to define their maritime boundaries but said it and Ankara - both members of NATO - were committed to talks on confidence-building measures. Libya and Turkey signed a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019