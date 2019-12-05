Russia declares Bulgarian diplomat 'persona non grata' - Interfax
The Russian government declared a Bulgarian embassy official "persona non grata" on Thursday, Interfax news agency reported, in a tit-for-tat move after Sofia expelled a Russian diplomat and also declined a visa to Russia's incoming defense attache.
Earlier on Thursday, Bulgaria's foreign ministry said its ambassador in Moscow, Atanas Krastin, had been informed that the diplomat must leave Russia within the next 24 hours, in accordance with diplomatic protocol.
