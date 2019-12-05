Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erdogan says Turkey approved NATO plan, but allies must support it -NTV

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:52 IST
Erdogan says Turkey approved NATO plan, but allies must support it -NTV

Turkey approved a NATO defence plan for the Baltics and Poland after some allies demanded support, President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Thursday, adding that allies must not abandon Ankara in its fight against terror. Reuters reported last week that Turkey was refusing to back the defence plan until its allies provided support for Ankara's battle against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria, after a U.S. decision to withdraw support from a separate defence plan for Turkey.

Erdogan said ahead of the summit that Ankara would block the plan until allies recognised groups that Turkey deems terrorist organisations. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at the end of the summit that allies had not discussed the YPG and that Turkey had lifted its block on the plan. Speaking to reporters in London after a NATO summit, where the leaders of Turkey, France, Germany and Britain held separate talks on Syria, Erdogan said the four leaders would meet again in Istanbul in February. He said all four leaders had agreed to hold talks at least once a year from now on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Ebola vaccine doses to be stockpiled for emergency outbreak use

The global vaccine alliance GAVI said on Thursday it had agreed to fund and create a 178 million stockpile of Ebola vaccines for emergency use in outbreaks.The aim is for a global stock of 500,000 doses of vaccine against the deadly haemorr...

Centre denied Delhi govt's proposal to use Nirbhaya fund to install CCTVs in buses: Kejriwal

The Centre has rejected a Delhi government proposal to use Nirbhaya fund to install CCTV cameras and panic buttons in 5,500 DTC and cluster buses, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.He also denied a Women and Child Development ...

UPDATE 1-EU powers' letter to UN on Iran's missiles shows "miserable incompetence" -Zarif

Iran said on Thursday a letter from three European powers to the U.N. Security Council accusing Tehran of having nuclear-capable ballistic missiles showed their miserable incompetence in fulfilling their commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal.L...

Vodafone Idea shares fall over 5 pc on rating downgrade

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Thursday fell over 5 per cent after Brickwork Ratings downgraded the telecom operators rating on non-convertible debentures NCDs. Vodafone Idea shares plunged 5.56 per cent to Rs 7.31 apiece on the BSE. The stock ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019