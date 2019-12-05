HC issues notice to EC on plea against registering AMMK

The Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Election Commission on a petition by former supporter of AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran seeking to restrain the poll body from registering the party without hearing him. Justice C V Karthikeyan issued notice to the EC and posted the matter to Monday for further hearing.

V Pugazhendi, who has recently said he would join the the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, submitted that Dinakaran has filed an application before the EC for the registration of the AMMK as per the statutory norms laid down under section 29-A of the Representation of Peoples Act. He contended that Dinakaran has proclaimed himself as the general secretary of the party proposed to be registered and nominated the office bearers as per his own choice without convening the general body meeting.

No membership application form or card had been filled by any of the cadre and he had been raising objections to the manner in which the party was being run, the petitioner submitted. Dinakaran has also not framed the constitution of the proposed party in a proper manner, he claimed and contended that any process of granting registration to the AMMK without hearing and affording an opportunity to him would cause undue hardship and irreparable loss to the public..

