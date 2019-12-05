Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC issues notice to EC on plea against registering AMMK

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:05 IST
HC issues notice to EC on plea against registering AMMK

The Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Election Commission on a petition by former supporter of AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran seeking to restrain the poll body from registering the party without hearing him. Justice C V Karthikeyan issued notice to the EC and posted the matter to Monday for further hearing.

V Pugazhendi, who has recently said he would join the the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, submitted that Dinakaran has filed an application before the EC for the registration of the AMMK as per the statutory norms laid down under section 29-A of the Representation of Peoples Act. He contended that Dinakaran has proclaimed himself as the general secretary of the party proposed to be registered and nominated the office bearers as per his own choice without convening the general body meeting.

No membership application form or card had been filled by any of the cadre and he had been raising objections to the manner in which the party was being run, the petitioner submitted. Dinakaran has also not framed the constitution of the proposed party in a proper manner, he claimed and contended that any process of granting registration to the AMMK without hearing and affording an opportunity to him would cause undue hardship and irreparable loss to the public..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan apprehends 18 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency PMSA on Wednesday apprehended 18 Indian fishermen and seized three fishing boats off the Gujarat coast, a fishermens association said here on Thursday. The PMSA apprehended the fishermen near the inter...

U.S. House panel to hear presentations on impeachment evidence on Monday

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Monday to receive presentations on evidence in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the panels chairman announced on Thursday.Counsels representing both Democrats and...

66.59 pc turn out in Karna bypolls

The crucial byelection to 15 Karnataka assembly constituencies that would have a bearing on the stability of the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government saw an estimated 66.49 per cent voter turn out on Thursday and was by and large peaceful. A...

JNU students decide to boycott exams, admin says exams will be held according to schedule

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union JNUSU have decided to boycott semester-end examinations, scheduled to begin from December 12, and go for complete suspension of academic activities in protest over the hostel fee hike, accordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019