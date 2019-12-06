HC dismisses election petition against PM
The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the petition that had challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election from Varanasi parliamentary constituency.
Justice Manoj Gupta passed the order on an election petition filed by Tej Bahadur Yadav, a dismissed CRPF constable who was declared by the Samajwadi Party as its Varanasi candidate in the last Lok Sabha elections.
