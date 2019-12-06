NGT takes cognisance of news reports showing foam at Marina beach, seeks report

The National Green Tribunal has taken cognisance of news reports showing huge collection of foam at Marina Beach in Chennai and directed a committee to submit a report on the issue. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the committee comprising representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Chennai Municipal Corporation and the Tamil Nadu State Pollution Control Board to submit an action taken report.

"Let the joint committee look into the matter and furnish an action taken report in the matter before the next date by e-mail. The state pollution control board will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance," the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi and expert member Nagin Nanda, said. It also referred to its recent order dealing with the subject of coastal pollution on account of dumping of waste and discharge of sewage and effluents where it had asked that action be taken by the coastal states, including Tamil Nadu.

"A copy of this order be sent to the CPCB, the Municipal Corporation, Chennai, and the TNPCB along with the photocopy of the news item by email for compliance," the tribunal said while posting the matter for hearing on February 10, 2020. The tribunal's direction came after taking note of news reports on BBC and other media houses showing huge collection of foam at Marina Beach.

"Waves of white foam blanketed Marina Beach in Chennai, India over the weekend, attracting local children who were seen playing in the froth. But local reports say the foam is toxic, caused by pollutants in sewage mixing with sea water and frothed up by waves," the BBC said in its report.

