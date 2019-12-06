Left Menu
Development News Edition

Men sentenced to life in prison for raping 4-yr-old girl

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sikar
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:58 IST
Men sentenced to life in prison for raping 4-yr-old girl

A local court on Friday awarded life sentence to a man for raping a four-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Sikar district. Hansraj Balai, 25, was awarded life imprisonment till death by the POCSO court, public prosecutor Yashpal Singh said.

A penalty of Rs 1.10 lakh was also imposed on him, he said. The magistrate, Seema Agrawal, while delivering the judgment said a strict punishment was needed in the case.

Balai had raped the girl in December 2016 when she was playing in her house. The victim's parents were not at home when the incident had taken place.  PTI SDA AQS

AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Cong attacks UP govt over Unnao incident, asks why PM is 'silent'

The Congress on Friday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over a rape victim being burnt alive in Unnao district and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the incident. Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak, while spea...

Nirbhaya case: MHA recommends to Prez to reject mercy plea; mother also demands dismissal of plea

The Union Home Ministry has sent to President Ram Nath Kovind the recommendation of the Delhi government rejecting the mercy plea of one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape-murder case, sources said on Friday. The victims mother also ...

Kisekka earns three points for Gokulam against Indian Arrows

Ugandan forward Henry Kisekkas clinical finish helped title contenders Gokulam Kerala FC beat Indian Arrows side by a solitary goal in an I-League match at the Tilak Maidan here on Friday. The Arrows gave the in-form Gokulam a mighty scare,...

Niranjan Kumar Singh appointed Oil Industry Development Board Secretary

Senior bureaucrat Niranjan Kumar Singh was on Friday appointed as the Secretary, Oil Industry Development Board, a Personnel Ministry order said.The board is mandated to provide financial assistance for development of the oil industry.Singh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019