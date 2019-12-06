Left Menu
PIL filed in SC for setting up KVs in all tehsils in country

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court verdict on a plea seeking setting up of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in every tehsil across the country. The high court had on October 1 said that the issue of setting up of KVs was a policy decision of the Centre and left it to the government to take a call on the issue raised in a PIL.

The PIL moved by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay sought directions to the central government to set up a KV in each tehsil of every state in the country. The petition has also sought a direction to the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to make a subject of 'aims, objects and basic structure of the Constitution' mandatory for all students of classes I-VIII.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwini Kumar Dubey, claimed that "unity in diversity is observed and celebrated" in the KVs as these schools have students from all parts of a state and "equal opportunities are provided to all students in spite of their religious, territorial differences". "The low fee structure of Kendriya Vidyalayas will help the poor students in getting a quality education along with an exposure to the competitive world. The establishment of KVs will also encourage the nearby schools to provide a better education as they will face a competition," the petition contended.

It stated that presently there are 5,464 tehsils in India and a total of 1,209 KVs. "To achieve real equality and elevate poor, weak, Dalits, tribals and deprived sections of the society, the state must provide uniform education having common syllabus and common curriculum to all students of I-VIII standards in spirit of Articles 14, 15, 16, 21A and Preamble of the Constitution," the plea said and contended that the same would be provided in the KVs.

