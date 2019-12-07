Left Menu
Hong Kong police to take both 'hard' and 'soft' approaches against protests - commissioner

The Hong Kong police will use both "hard" and "soft" approaches when dealing with protests, Hong Kong's police commissioner Chris Tang told reporters in Beijing on Saturday. The police chief spoke ahead of a potentially large pro-democracy demonstration on Sunday and following nearly six months of sometimes violent protests in Hong Kong, sparked by a now-withdrawn bill allowing extradition to Mainland China.

Tang said the police will take a "humanistic" approach to minor incidents but warned of resolute measures against more violent actions, and added that he hopes the march will be peaceful. Tang was appointed to his position in November. He was in Beijing for a "courtesy visit" to meet mainland officials, the Hong Kong police said in a short statement on Thursday.

