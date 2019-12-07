Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court refuses to cancel ED warrant against Mehul Choksi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 21:32 IST
Court refuses to cancel ED warrant against Mehul Choksi

A court here on Saturday refused to cancel a non-bailable warrant issued by the Enforcement Directorate against fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, a key accused in the alleged Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. Special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases V C Barde refused to give relief to Choksi.

Choksi had moved the court last year seeking cancellation of the warrant issued by the ED. He could not travel to India because of his ill-health and also because there was a threat to his life, he had pleaded.

He did not intend to cheat and flee, but left the country for treatment of his medical condition, he had claimed. The court will now hear the ED's petition seeking to declare him a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) under the newly enacted Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

The declaration will pave the way for confiscation of his properties. The special court on Friday declared Choksi' nephew and another key accused in the scam, Nirav Modi, as FEO.

Nirav Modi was arrested in London in March 2019, and extradition process against him is pending. As per the investigating agencies, Modi and Choksi, in connivance with some bank officials, duped PNB of Rs 14,000 crore by obtaining Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) fraudulently.

An LoU is a bank guarantee under which a bank can allow its customer to raise money from another Indian bank's foreign branch..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Pvt security guards in Gurgaon caught thrashing street dog, attempt to bury it alive

In a cruel act, a group of security guards of an upscale apartment complex in Gurgaons Sector-49 were caught trying to bury a stray dog after being brutally assaulted with batons by them, police said. The incident occurred on Friday evening...

Tripura to introduce inter-state portability of ration card by

The Tripura government is planning to introduce inter-state portability of ration cards by January next year, a state minister said on Saturday. Ration cards which are portable with the state have already been introduced and this enables a...

NHRC begins probe into Telangana encounter, 2 PILs in SC seek action against police

Beginning its fact-finding probe, a seven-member NHRC team on Saturday visited the site where the four men arrested on charges of gangrape and murder of a veterinarian were shot dead in an alleged encounter, while two PILs were filed in the...

"Hand out similar punishment as in Hyd vet case to rapists"

The kin of five raped and murdered women and girls on Saturday demanded that the perpetrators be killed in a similar manner as that of the accused in the young woman veterinarian case in this city. The relatives, students and activists of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019