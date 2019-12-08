Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

  • Reuters
  Updated: 08-12-2019 02:26 IST
  Created: 08-12-2019 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. R. Kelly faces new bribery charge in Brooklyn criminal case

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn on Thursday unveiled a new criminal charge against singer R. Kelly, accusing him of arranging to bribe an official as part of a scheme to recruit underage girls for sex. The 52-year-old R&B singer, known for such hits as “I Believe I Can Fly” and “Bump N’ Grind,” was arrested in Chicago in July on separate sets of charges brought by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and Chicago. He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors seek to up Harvey Weinstein's bail, citing violations

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has at times failed to wear a required electronic tracking device, New York prosecutors said Friday, asking a judge to increase his bail to $5 million, from $1 million, as he awaits trial on sexual assault charges. Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi made the request at a hearing before Justice James Burke in Manhattan state court. She said Weinstein had failed to wear an electronic transmitter that works in tandem with his ankle bracelet on "numerous" occasions.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Latest News

Toll From Ukrainian college fire rises to 8

By Ukraine-Fire Odessa Ukraine, Dec 08 SputnikANI The death toll from a major blaze at a college in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa rose to eight on Saturday after two bodies were pulled from under the debris, the Interior Ministry sa...

Rearing cows led to reduction in 'criminal mindset' of inmates: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that opening of cow shelters in jails have led to a reduction in the criminal mindset of those inmates who reared cows. Addressing a gathering here, Bhagwat said, Cow shelters...

US Iran can make a deal together: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday thanked Iran for a prisoner swap and indicated that Washington and Tehran can make a deal together. Trumps remark comes after Iran has freed an American graduate student who was held for three years on ...

Bobsleigh-Former Canadian Humphries triumphs in World Cup debut with U.S.

Kaille Humphries, who switched competitive allegiance from Canada in September, triumphed in her World Cup debut for the United States on Saturday in Lake Placid, New York. The double Olympic gold medallist paired with brakewoman Lauren Gib...
