Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case: ED files charge sheet

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:00 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday filed charge sheet in the money-laundering case involving gangster Iqbal Mirchi. ED is probing Mirchi's purchase of three properties of Sir Mohammad Yusuf Trust in Worli area in the metropolis in September 1986 for Rs 6.5 lakh through his Rockside Enterprise.

Four persons have been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by ED so far. Among those arrested are Humayun Merchant, an alleged aide of Mirchi, Ranjeet Bindra, a broker in the deal of Mirchi's property, and Rinku Deshpande, through whom Bindra allegedly received his commission.

Mirchi, who died in London in 2013, was an aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim..

