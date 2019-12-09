Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to consider hearing PIL for probe into encounter of 4 accused in gang rape-murder of Hyd vet

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 15:04 IST
SC to consider hearing PIL for probe into encounter of 4 accused in gang rape-murder of Hyd vet
Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court will consider on Wednesday whether to hear a PIL seeking an SIT probe into the killing of four men, who were arrested on charges of gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana, an alleged encounter by the police. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of the submissions of lawyer G S Mani on Monday that the plea seeking independent investigation against the police officials concerned is listed for urgent hearing. Another advocate M L Sharma has also filed a similar petition saying the SIT probe should be monitored by former apex court judges.

The PIL, filed by Mani and lawyer Pradeep Kumar Yadav, claimed that the alleged encounter was "fake" and FIR should be lodged against police officials who were involved in the incident. Telangana police said on Friday that the accused were killed in an exchange of fire with police.

The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of offense for the reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation. The four accused were shot dead on NH-44 near Hyderabad -- the same highway where the charred body of 26-year-old veterinarian found.

Mani and Yadav, in their PIL, said that no one would support the accused who are involved in gang rape and murder cases against innocent women. "However, an investigating agency and officers even at a high level like Commissioner of Police taking the law into their hand, conducting fake encounter and killing alleged rape accused .... without bringing them before the court for punishment is very unfortunate," the plea said.

"No one including the investigating agency like police has the right to punish any accused without due process of law. The court alone after applying all the procedure and law and affording an opportunity all the right of free and fair trial and hearing can impose the punishment of imprisonment or death sentence," Mani and Yadav said in their PIL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 9-'Sudden' volcano eruption in New Zealand kills five, several missing

At least five people were killed, up to 20 injured and several reported missing after a volcano that is a tourist attraction suddenly erupted off the coast of New Zealands North Island on Monday.Police said more casualties were feared with ...

In Jharkhand, Rahul questions PM Modi's silence over rape cases

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned his silence over the recent rape cases that shook the nation. Have you made New India Every day women are being raped... Uttar Pradesh MLA raped a wo...

Vakrangee Partners With Union Bank of India for 20000 Banking BC Points for Pan India Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras

MUMBAI, Dec. 9, 2019 PRNewswire -- Vakrangee Finserve Limited i.e. 100 subsidiary company of Vakrangee Limited VL received approval from Union Bank of India for 20,000 Banking Business Correspondent BC point for Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra. T...

We are committed to protect indigenous customs and

We are committed to protect indigenous customs andcultures of Northeast, says Amit Shah in LS....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019