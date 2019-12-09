Left Menu
Development News Edition

Detention order of NRI businessman Mubeen Shah revoked permanently, J&K admin tells SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 16:53 IST
Detention order of NRI businessman Mubeen Shah revoked permanently, J&K admin tells SC

The Jammu and Kashmir administration informed the Supreme Court on Monday that it has permanently revoked the detention order of Mubeen Shah, a Non Resident Indian businessman detained post abrogation of provisions of Article 370. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai allowed the withdrawal of the plea challenging the detention order of Shah.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Jammu and Kashmir administration said that it has permanently revoked the detention order of Shah. Counsel appearing for Asifa Mubeen, wife of Shah said that they would like to withdraw the plea as it has now become infructuous.

The bench then allowed the plea to be withdrawn. Jammu and Kashmir administration had earlier on December 6, allowed "temporarily release" of Shah detained, who is based in Malaysia, after which he was released from Agra Central Jail.

A day after, on December 7, the administration had passed an order superseding the December 6, revoking the entire detention order under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

The following are the main talking points from the weekends action in the Bundesliga. BROKEN BAYERNBayern Munich, German champions for the last seven years, lie seventh in the standings after a last minute 2-1 defeat by Borussia Monchenglad...

Anaj Mandi fire: NHRC sends notice to Delhi govt, police chief and North MCD, says official.

Anaj Mandi fire NHRC sends notice to Delhi govt, police chief and North MCD, says official....

Israeli parties agree on March 2 election if no government formed

Israels two biggest parties agreed on Monday on a March 2 election date, barring a last-minute power-sharing deal, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fighting for political survival under criminal indictment. A 21-day period in which pa...

Field day for defectors as Karna voters back them in bypolls

Turncoats had a field day in the Karnataka Assembly by-elections to 15 segments as 11 of the total 13 of them in the fray after joining the BJP emerged victorious. And now, ministerial berths also awaits them. Only H Vishwanath Hunsur and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019