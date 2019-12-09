Detention order of NRI businessman Mubeen Shah revoked permanently, J&K admin tells SC
The Jammu and Kashmir administration informed the Supreme Court on Monday that it has permanently revoked the detention order of Mubeen Shah, a Non Resident Indian businessman detained post abrogation of provisions of Article 370. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai allowed the withdrawal of the plea challenging the detention order of Shah.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Jammu and Kashmir administration said that it has permanently revoked the detention order of Shah. Counsel appearing for Asifa Mubeen, wife of Shah said that they would like to withdraw the plea as it has now become infructuous.
The bench then allowed the plea to be withdrawn. Jammu and Kashmir administration had earlier on December 6, allowed "temporarily release" of Shah detained, who is based in Malaysia, after which he was released from Agra Central Jail.
A day after, on December 7, the administration had passed an order superseding the December 6, revoking the entire detention order under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
