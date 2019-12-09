Left Menu
France says to host Lebanon conference Dec. 11

Image Credit: Wikipedia

France will host an international conference on Lebanon on Dec. 11, France's foreign ministry said, adding that the meeting aimed to push Beirut to quickly create a government that could restore the economic situation in the country.

"This meeting should enable the international community to call for the rapid formation of an effective and credible government, which takes the necessary decisions to restore the economic situation and meets the aspirations expressed by the Lebanese people," Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily online briefing.

