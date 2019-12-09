Vadodara gang-rape case: Cops get 8-day remand of 2 accused

A special POCSO court in Vadodara in Gujarat on Monday sent to eight-day police remand two men arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a minor girl. The police, while seeking 14-day remand, had said they needed to interrogate arrested accused Kishan Mathasuriya (28) and Jaso Solanki (21) on details of the incident, and also conduct their medical examination.

Special POCSO judge HG Pandya, however, granted 8-day eight-day remand to the police. The two were arrested on Sunday by Ahmedabad crime branch for raping a 14-year-old girl in Navlakhi compound here on November 28..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)