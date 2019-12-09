Russia confident UK's top court to rule in its favour in Eurobond case vs Ukraine
The Russian finance ministry said on Monday it remained confident that the UK Supreme Court would rule in Moscow's favor in a Russia-Ukraine $3 billion Eurobond case, it said in a statement.
The debt was borrowed six years ago by a pro-Russian president months before he was toppled in a popular uprising. Moscow is seeking a summary judgment in its favor that could see Ukraine ordered to pay the debt in full, without a trial.
The finance ministry also said Moscow's total claims to Ukraine, including interest payments, came to about $4.5 billion.
