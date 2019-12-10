Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-South African Airways is in 'business rescue'. What does that mean?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 06:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 06:02 IST
EXPLAINER-South African Airways is in 'business rescue'. What does that mean?
Image Credit: Twitter (@flySAA_US)

Plagued by debt and years of mismanagement, state-owned South African Airways (SAA) has been placed into business rescue - South Africa's bankruptcy protection process - in a last-ditch attempt to save the national carrier. South Africa's business rescue process, which will shield SAA from the demands of its creditors while an independent advisor takes over, borrows from U.S., UK, Canadian and Australian law.

But business rescue is uniquely South African in terms of its time tables, a ranking of preference among stakeholders and the involvement of labour. Here are the key aspects of the process:

NEXT STEPS Under a voluntary business rescue, a restructuring expert known as a business rescue practitioner is appointed by the board to take over the management of the distressed company. His job is to salvage the business or at least deliver a better return to creditors than a formal liquidation.

The business rescue practitioner must quickly assess the company's operations and, within 10 business days, convene creditors and employees to give a view on whether there is a reasonable chance a rescue plan can succeed. If he deems there is hope, he is required to present a business rescue plan within 25 days of his appointment.

That could include restructuring the business, its property and its debts. Company assets might be sold. Or the business rescue practitioner could simply map out an orderly winding down of the company. The business rescue plan must be voted on and adopted by the affected parties, which include creditors but also employees.

If the business rescue practitioner finds there is no reasonable chance a rescue plan can succeed, he files a petition for liquidation. LABOUR

South Africa's strong labour laws extend to business rescue. Employees continue to work for the company on the same terms and conditions and must be consulted throughout the process. Any changes to workers' employment, including layoffs or salary and benefit cuts, must be agreed between the company and employees in accordance with labor laws.

Business rescue leaves workers in a better position than a liquidation under which contracts are suspended and claims for salaries and retirement benefits are capped.

THE PECKING ORDER

Company employees also sit near the top in the order of preference for the payment of claims. They rank just below the business rescue practitioner's own remuneration and the costs of the process.

Then come lenders with secured claims dating from before the process began, followed by creditors who provided financing or services after the company was placed in business rescue. Last, in line are legacy creditors whose unsecured claims pre-date the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees middle ground with Russia on gas transit, rules out 1-year deal

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday Kiev and Moscow could reach an agreement on a new gas transit deal before the end of the year and saw scope for a compromise between their respective demands. Ukraine and Russia have be...

UPDATE 3-Hope fades for eight missing after New Zealand volcanic island erupts

Eight people were missing and presumed dead on Tuesday after a volcanic eruption covered a small New Zealand island popular with tourists in hot ash and steam, killing five people and seriously injuring around 30 more.Prime Minister Jacinda...

UPDATE 9-As Democrats close in on impeachment charges, Republicans cry foul

Democrats sought on Monday to bolster the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, describing his pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival as a clear and present danger to national security and the upcoming U.S. election. The...

Raiders TE Moreau (knee) out for season

Oakland Raiders rookie tight end Foster Moreau will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury in Sundays 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans, head coach Jon Gruden announced Monday. Its a big loss to our team, no doubt, Grud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019