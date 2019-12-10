Iran President Rouhani may visit Japan on December 19 - Jiji
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani may visit Japan on Dec. 19 for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Jiji News reported on Tuesday.
Abe said on Monday that Tokyo is in discussions about the visit in an attempt to try to resolve Iran's nuclear impasse with the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
