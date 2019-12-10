Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCDRC directs insurance firm to pay Rs 2.57 cr plus compensation to HAL for damaged consignment

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 15:02 IST
NCDRC directs insurance firm to pay Rs 2.57 cr plus compensation to HAL for damaged consignment

Consumer commission NCDRC has directed an insurance company to pay Rs 2.57 crore claim plus compensation to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for its consignment that was damaged in transit, instead of only Rs 14.18 lakh offered by the company. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) directed New India Assurance Company to pay compensation to HAL at the rate of 9 percent to HAL.

"I hold that the Opposite Party (New India Assurance Company) was not justified in reducing the assessed amount from Rs 2.57 crore to Rs 14.18 lakh. The complainant therefore is entitled to recover the assessed amount from the OP along with appropriate interest," said NCDRC Presiding member V K Jain. HAL, which is a PSU under the Ministry of Defence had in June, 2007 dispatched a consignment, consisting 23 units to its Nasik facility, out of which one got damaged in transit.

According to the complaint by HAL, the final assessed amount of the damaged unit, which was sent to Russia for repair, was Rs 2.71 crore but the insurance company, after taking over three years, approved the claim only for Rs 14.18 lakh. It also alleged that due to delayed clearance in inspecting the damaged unit, the aircraft in which it was supposed to be fitted in, could not be delivered on time and therefore the PSU incurred a loss of Rs 100 crore.

The insurance company opposed the complaint saying that the damage had occurred due to negligence of HAL and because it did not adhere to the prescribed instructions for packing of the consignment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Pak must take action against terrorists operating from its soil: EU envoy

European Union ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto on Tuesday said that Pakistan must take action against terrorists operating from its soil. Pakistan must take action against militants and terrorists operating from its soil, Astuto said in a p...

FEATURE-Closing down: aging residents, falling fish stocks spell end for Canadian town

By Chris Arsenault TORONTO, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Perched along Canadas windswept North Atlantic coast, the town of Little Bay Islands - population 51 - is a picturesque collection of brightly-painted fishing houses and narrow...

Argentina's Peronists return as Fernandez sworn into power

Argentinas new Peronist leader Alberto Fernandez will assume the presidency on Tuesday, a sharp gear shift from conservative Mauricio Macri as the Latin American country firefights rampant inflation, credit default fears and rising poverty....

If Dhoni decides he is good enough to continue, don't mess around with that: Shastri

India coach Ravi Shastri says none can mess around with Mahendra Singh Dhoni if he decides to be in contention for next years T20 World Cup but the enigmatic former captain would never impose himself on the team. In a soon-to-be-telecast in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019