U.S. bars former Saudi diplomat in Turkey from entering U.S. over Khashoggi murder

The United States on Tuesday barred from entering the country Mohammed al Otaibi, who served as the Saudi consul general in Istanbul when Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in his consulate in 2018, the U.S. State Department said.

Otaibi previously was the subject of a U.S. asset freeze for his alleged role in Khashoggi's murder.

