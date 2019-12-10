Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Italy's police search regional offices, firms in League fraud probe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:41 IST
UPDATE 1-Italy's police search regional offices, firms in League fraud probe

Italy's finance police searched on Tuesday offices of the Lombardy regional government and two firms with links to the League party as part of a money-laundering probe, a statement by the prosecutor's office said.

The investigation is tied to a 2018 ruling in which the far-right League, led by Matteo Salvini, was ordered to repay some 49 million euros ($54 million) it owed the state. The courts have recovered some 4 million euros, but many League bank accounts were discovered to be empty and magistrates are investigating whether some funds may have been shifted abroad illegally to avoid detection.

A Lombardy region official and member of the League, Stefano Bruno Galli, has been placed under investigation for alleged fraud as part of the case, Tuesday's statement said. Galli did not answer an emailed request for comment, while the Lombardy regional government, which is run by the League, was not available for comment. The League has repeatedly denied allegations of wrong-doing tied to the case.

The companies that were searched had carried out work for the League's electoral campaigns, the statement said. Prosecutors began looking for the League's cash after the party's founder and former leader, Umberto Bossi, was convicted of illegally using party funds to pay for family expenses from 2008 to 2010.

As part of its ruling, the court said the League should pay back the 49 million euros it had received from the state over this period. Prosecutors last year said the League could reimburse this sum over the next 75 years. Up to 2013, Italian parties were entitled to state electoral funding partly based on their number of parliamentary seats.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Former Mexican official arrested on U.S. drug trafficking charges

A former Mexican government official has been arrested on U.S. charges that he allowed the Sinaloa Cartel to operate in Mexico in exchange for multimillion-dollar bribes, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn announced on Tuesday. Genaro Garcia L...

Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomis independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipse...

Sorry state of affairs: Venkaiah Naidu on high absenteeism in Parliament

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern over high absenteeism in Parliament, describing it as a sorry state of affairs. Addressing the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards here, Naidu emphasized the importance of a...

Bangladesh film about girl surfer faces calls to be banned

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A film based on the life of Bangladeshs first popular female surfer is facing calls to be banned, accused of hurting religious sentiments in the conservative Muslim nation.Supreme C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019