Jharkhand HC grants bail to six people arrested in Tabrez Ansari lynching case

  PTI
  • |
  Ranchi
  • |
  Updated: 10-12-2019 23:51 IST
  • |
  Created: 10-12-2019 23:51 IST
The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday granted bail to six people arrested in connection with the lynching of Tabrez Ansari in June. Justice R Mukhopadhyay granted bail to the six after their advocate A K Sahani informed the court that neither their names were mentioned in the FIR registered in connection with the death of Ansari nor the main accused Papu Mandal had implicated them during interrogation by the police.

The advocate told the court that the six -- Bhimsen Mandal, Chamu Nayak, Mahesh Mahali, Satyanarayan Nayak, Madan Nayak and Vikram Mandal -- had been in jail since June 25. Ansari was thrashed by a mob on June 17 at Dhatkidih village in Seraikela-Kharsawan district when he and two of his associates allegedly tried to enter a house with an intention to commit theft, a senior police officer had said then.

The police reached the spot the next morning and took Ansari to jail on the basis of a complaint lodged by the villagers, the police officer said. When Ansari's condition deteriorated in jail, he was taken to the sadar hospital in Seraikela-Kharsawan where he was diagnosed with multiple injuries, he said.

Later, he was referred to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur where he died on June 22, the police officer said.

