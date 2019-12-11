Left Menu
Pompeo says 'very hopeful' North Korea will abide by commitments

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the Trump administration is "very hopeful" North Korea will continue to abide by its commitments to work toward denuclearization and not to conduct further long-range missile test firings.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Pompeo also said Washington was continuing to look for ways to communicate with Pyongyang. But he stopped short of saying that the two sides were ready to resume long-stalled negotiations at a time of sharpened North Korean rhetoric and a lack of diplomatic progress.

