Russia arrests alleged Ukrainian nationalist in suspected bomb plot - RIA

  • Updated: 11-12-2019 15:43 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 15:43 IST
Russian security forces on Wednesday arrested a man they described as a Ukrainian nationalist suspected of plotting to bomb a local administration building in the northern Russian city of Murmansk, the RIA news agency reported.

The Federal Security Service said the man was a supporter of the Ukrainian nationalist group Right Sector and had planned to carry out an attack with a home-made bomb, the RIA news agency reported.

