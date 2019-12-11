Left Menu
Paris conference sign of foreign concern for Lebanon-Berri

  • Reuters
  • Paris
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:22 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:09 IST
A Paris conference to mobilize support for Lebanon showed that the international community is more concerned about the country than some Lebanese, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday.

"This conference ... is a strong indication that the international community is more interested in Lebanon, its stability and security than some Lebanese," Berri told lawmakers in his parliamentary bloc, Ali Bazzi, one of the MPs said.

Berri also said he would call a parliamentary session very soon to debate and approve the 2020 budget. (Writing by Tom Perry)

