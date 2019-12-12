Left Menu
Putin, Erdogan pledge to continue military cooperation - Kremlin

  12-12-2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan pledged to continue cooperation in the military and energy spheres, the Kremlin said on Wednesday,

The pledge, made in a phone call, comes after a Turkish presidential spokesman said American legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey will not affect Ankara's use of the Russian S-400 missile defence system even if it passes the U.S. Congress.

A U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday backed legislation to impose sanctions on Turkey after its offensive in Syria and purchase of the S-400 system.

