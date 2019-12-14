Left Menu
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Body of Arizona girl swept away in floods found

Arizona searchers on Friday recovered the body of a missing six-year-old girl at a lake northeast of Phoenix, the third child to have died when her family's vehicle attempted to cross a rain-swollen creek, authorities said. Sheriff's deputies said they found Willa Rawlings several miles (km) from where the family's military-style truck was recovered roughly two weeks ago, a statement from the Gila County Sheriff's Office said. The family was notified. U.S. Justice Department preparing legal action against Live Nation: source

The U.S. Justice Department is preparing to take legal action against Live Nation Entertainment on allegations the concert promoter has sought to strong-arm concert venues into using its dominant Ticketmaster subsidiary, a source familiar with the planned legal action said on Friday. The department believes the concert promoter's conduct has violated the merger settlement Live Nation and Ticketmaster reached with the government in 2010 and plans to file a decree enforcement action, the source said. California governor rejects PG&E bankruptcy reorganization plan

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday rejected a bankruptcy reorganization plan submitted by PG&E Corp, the state's largest investor-owned utility, saying its proposal fails to meet the requirements of a recently enacted wildfire law. The decision by Newsom, sent to PG&E in a letter, complicates the company's push to exit bankruptcy and provide billions of dollars to victims of devastating wildfires in 2017 and 2018 sparked by the utility's power lines. U.S. prosecutors seek new mental exam of Colorado abortion clinic gunman

Federal prosecutors urged a judge on Friday to order a new psychiatric evaluation of a Colorado man charged with murder but deemed mentally unfit to stand trial in state court for a deadly shooting rampage at a Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015. Robert Lewis Dear, 61, returned to U.S. District Court in Denver to be formally advised of federal charges leveled against him in the case this week, some four years after his prosecution in state court hit a roadblock over questions about his mental competency. FBI investigating New Jersey kosher grocery rampage as domestic terrorism

A fatal gun rampage at a kosher grocery store in northern New Jersey this week is now being treated as an act of domestic terrorism and the FBI will oversee the investigation, federal and state law enforcement officials said on Thursday. Six people, including the man and woman who carried out the attack, three civilians and a police officer died in a series of events that ended in a police shootout on Tuesday in Jersey City, New Jersey, located across the Hudson River from New York City. U.S. senator looks to shoot down Trump bid to ease small arms exports

A senior U.S. senator said on Friday he would block President Donald Trump's efforts to overhaul the weapons exports regime to make it easier for gun makers to sell small arms to foreign buyers. Senator Bob Menendez, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he was placing a "hold" on a notification last month related to the White House's effort to switch oversight of the export of small arms, including assault-style and sniper rifles, from the Department of State to the less rigorous jurisdiction of the Commerce Department Trump impeachment looms as U.S. House committee approves charges

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday took Republican President Donald Trump to the brink of impeachment by approving two charges against him over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden. A divided House Judiciary Committee voted 23-17 along party lines to approve articles of impeachment charging Trump with abusing the power of his office over the Ukraine scandal and obstructing House Democrats' attempts to investigate him for it. Bloomberg climate plan would halve U.S. carbon emissions in 10 years

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Friday unveiled a climate plan to slash U.S. carbon emissions by 50% in ten years, by slapping tougher pollution standards on new gas-fired power plants and replacing coal with cleaner energy sources like wind and solar. The billionaire former New York City mayor has been active on climate change for years. Boy, 13, arrested in New York college student stabbing death

New York City police arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the murder of a college student in a Manhattan park, local media reported on Friday, rattling a city in which crime rates have plunged in recent years. Tessa Majors, 18, was stabbed multiple times with a knife on Wednesday evening during a robbery while walking through Harlem's Morningside Park near her school, Barnard College, according to the New York Police Department. Police believe there were up to three attackers. U.S. Congress negotiators, White House set tentative deal on fiscal 2020 funding

Senior negotiators in the U.S. Congress on Thursday reached a tentative deal with the White House on a series of bills to fund federal agencies through Sept. 30, 2020, which would avert partial government shutdowns next week. A person familiar with the negotiations said that votes by the full House of Representatives on a series of bills costing around $1.3 trillion could come as soon as Tuesday as Congress races to complete this work before a Dec. 20 deadline when existing money expires.

