N.Korea says defence tests are aimed at subduing U.S. nuclear threats - KCNA

A senior North Korean military official said that recent tests of defense technology are aimed at subduing nuclear threats from the United States, state media reported on Saturday. Chief of the General Staff Pak Jong Chon warned that "hostile forces", including the United States, should refrain from provoking North Korea if they wanted to see a peaceful New Year, state news agency KCNA said.

The statement came hours after North Korea said it had conducted a second test at a satellite and rocket-engine facility. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has set a year-end deadline for talks with the United States, warning he may take an unspecified "new path" if concessions aren't made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)