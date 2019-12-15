British government's top priority is to leave EU on Jan. 31 -Gove
The top priority of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is to leave the European Union on Jan. 31, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Sunday after the ruling Conservatives were re-elected with a large majority.
Gove said on Sky television that parliament would have the opportunity to vote on the EU withdrawal bill in relatively short order. The government's top domestic priority, he said, would be shoring up the public health service.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
