Hartal against CAA illegal, Ker govt tells High Court

The Kerala government on Monday termed as illegal the state-widehartal called by a group of outfits on Tuesday against the Centre's decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and informed the Kerala High Court that necessary measures have been taken to deal with the situation. The government informed the court about the steps taken by it to deal with the situation as the court was considering a contempt case against Youth Congress state president Dean Kuriakose.

The government said necessary measures have been taken to ensure smooth pilgrimage to Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Tuesday. More police personnel will be deployed in certain identified areas in Pathanamthitta district where the hill shrine is situated.

Security will be beefed up in the Sabarimala temple, Additional Advocate General Renjith Thampan informed the court. A Joint Action Committee (JAC) of a group of over 30 outfits, opposing the implementation of CAA have called for a state-wide hartal in Kerala on December 17..

