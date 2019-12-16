Left Menu
Priyanka Gandhi attacks Modi government, says students have a right to protest

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that Prime Minister should speak on police action involving Jamia Milia Islamia university students and noted that the students were of her children's age.

Priyanka Gandhi attacks Modi government, says students have a right to protest
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaking to media on Monday. (Photo/ANI).

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that Prime Minister should speak on police action involving Jamia Milia Islamia university students and noted that the students were of her children's age. Priyanka Gandhi, who led a Congress protest at India Gate, said the police action on the students was an "attack on the soul of the nation".

"Prime Minister should answer on what happened at the university (Jamia Milia) yesterday and whose government has beaten up the students. The government has given a blow to the Constitution," she said. Stressing that it is the "right of the students to protest", she said: "I am a mother too. These students are of my children's age. They got to universities to study. You (police) entered into their library, dragged them out and thrashed them up. This is tyranny."

"Every person in Congress will fight against this tyranny and we all stand up with the students," she added. She also hit out at the government over unemployment and economy, saying Prime Minister should speak on these issues.

"Prime Minister must speak on atrocities against women. BJP MLA raped a girl, why the Prime Minister has not he spoken on it?" she asked. She alleged the Citizenship Amendment Act is "against the constitution and every Indian shall fight against it".

Referring to Vijay Diwas to mark India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war, she said sacrifices were made for democracy and constitution. "This country belongs to them, us, the women facing atrocities, students whom you have beaten up yesterday. We all should come together in this fight as this government is doing wrong," she said.

Apart from Priyanka Gandhi, some senior leaders of the party took part in the protest at India Gate over police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University. The protest, which started at 4 pm under her leadership, continued till 6 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

