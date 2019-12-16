Left Menu
Air Chief Marshal felicitates Kargil to Kohima running expedition team

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday felicitated a team of 25 air warriors at the Air Force Station for running expedition from Kargil to Kohima.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 23:30 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 23:30 IST
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. Image Credit: ANI

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday felicitated a team of 25 air warriors at the Air Force Station for running expedition from Kargil to Kohima. The expedition, named as K2K Ultra Marathon-Glory Run, was flagged off from the Kargil War Memorial at Drass on September 21 to mark the 20th year of Kargil victory.

An official release said the air warriors carried 'glory torch' through 4500 km, averaging 100 km on the road per day for 45 days. They passed through mountains and plains as also populated cities and wilderness and the expedition culminated on November 6 at Kohima. The release said that the expedition saw air warriors break the mental barriers of age and gender. They spread awareness about pedestrian safety and 'Fit India' movement.

"The ceremonial flagging in of the Glory Run Warriors at Air Force Station, New Delhi, on the Vijay Diwas reinforces the commitment of the men and women in blue towards remembering our martyrs and living up to the true tradition and motto of the IAF -- touch the sky with glory," said the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

