Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Pakistani SSG commandos killed as Indian Army foiled BAT action

Two Pakistani SSG {Special Services Group) commandos were killed in retaliation by the Indian Army as it foiled a BAT (Border Action Team) action by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector last evening.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 15:12 IST
Two Pakistani SSG commandos killed as Indian Army foiled BAT action
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two Pakistani SSG {Special Services Group) commandos were killed in retaliation by the Indian Army as it foiled a BAT (Border Action Team) action by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector last evening. One Indian Army soldier was also killed in action as he was hit by direct fire in the encounter in which rocket launchers and anti-tank guided missiles were fired by both sides, Army sources told ANI.

The incident happened when the Pakistani Special Services Group and Army regulars launched an attack on own post in Nathua Ka Tibba in Sunderbani sector, they said. The alert Indian Army troops fired at the Pakistani troops and forced them to retreat.

The Indian soldier Rifleman Sukhwinder Singh took a direct hit on his body and was immediately killed in action. Sources said that intercepts of Pakistani communication suggest that they have suffered the loss of at least two SSG commandos in Indian firing.

Indian Army is on a very high alert on the entire LoC to avoid any such attempt by the Pakistani side. The post which was attacked is surrounded by the Pakistani position from three sides and has been under frequent attack by the Pakistan Army. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha to frame rules for out of turn promotion, rolls out new agri policy

The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to formulate new rules for providing out of turnpromotion to efficient officials and rolled out a new agriculture policy with a focus on market linkage and technicalsupport. The decisions were taken ...

UPDATE 3-PSA board signs off on Fiat Chrysler merger -source

The board of French carmaker PSA, the owner of Peugeot, approved a binding memorandum of understanding MoU to merge with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.A separate Fiat Chrysler FCA board meeting was underw...

UPDATE 6-French unions fail to gain new momentum in pension protests

French trade unions crippled transport and shut schools on Tuesday but failed to achieve the big surge in support they had sought to increase pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to ditch a planned pension reform by Christmas. All big unio...

Turning a corner? English football fans tackle homophobic chants

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Dec 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The bitter rivalry between the two clubs was often blighted by homophobic gibes.Chanting does your boyfriend know youre here and we can see you holding hands, some fans of London ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019